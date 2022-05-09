The State University of New York agreed to pay critical race theorist Nikole Hannah-Jones $50,000 for speaking services, in addition to paying for first-class airfare, public records reviewed by Breitbart News revealed.

The contract, signed by both the College at Brockport, State University of New York, and the Lavin Agency on behalf of Nikole Hannah-Jones, specified that the university would be required to pay for Hannah-Jones’ hotel and ground transportation in addition to “first class airfare” and a sum of $50,000.

Vice President for University Relations David Mihalyov stated that “approximately one-half of the cost for Nikole Hannah-Jones was covered by external sponsorship/Brockport Student Government.”

The agreement outlined that Hannah-Jones would give a 30 minute keynote lecture, participate in an hour-long question and answer session, and attend a reception for an hour, offering a total of two and a half hours of services for $50,000.

Lavin Agency – Nikole Hannah Jones Fully Executed by Breitbart News on Scribd

Hannah-Jones gave a speech titled “Truth, History, and The 1619 Project,” in which she promoted the factually incorrect 1619 Project, a key text of the critical race theory movement. Her speech was the keynote address of Brockport’s 2022 Diversity Conference, hosted by the university’s Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. The 2021 Diversity Conference featured a keynote address from Dr. Joy DeGruy, who gave a speech titled “Post-Traumatic Slavery Syndrome.”

According to its mission statement, SUNY Brockport’s Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion “promotes the integration of diversity-related instruction and research into ongoing Brockport initiatives.” The department advances critical race theory, with its website promoting resources such as an “Anti-Racist Reading List From Ibram X. Kendi,” which includes books from Robin DiAngelo, Maya Angelou, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and other leftwing activists.

The Office of EDI also runs a Diversity Certification Program that provides “training on successfully engaging and interacting with students” who belong to “11 targeted cultural/demographic groups.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com