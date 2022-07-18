San Diego Public Schools Bring Back Mask Mandate

Children attending summer school within the San Diego Unified School District will be required to wear masks again as of Monday, according to local officials, because the county re-entered the “high” community level of coronavirus prevalence.

Local NBC affiliate NBC 7 reported:

The San Diego Unified School District is reintroducing its indoor mask mandate for students and staff, at least until the end of summer school, now that the CDC says the risk of transmitting COVID-19 in San Diego County is high. In May, the district said all schools and district sites would move back under the mandate if the county moved into the highest risk level, which is determined by the CDC and based on hospital capacity-related indicators. Hospitalization rates in San Diego triggered the move into the highest risk category on Thursday.

Masks will also be required at indoor military institutions in the county.

Earlier this month, perhaps with upcoming midterm and statewide elections in mind, the State of California decided not to impose statewide mask mandates on school children. However, local districts are considering their own mask mandates.

Last week, Los Angeles County announced that it would restore mask mandates in all indoor settings if the coronavirus hospitalization rate remained “high,” as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), meaning a hospitalization rate of 10 per 100,000 residents. A surge in COVID-19 cases is being driven by new, contagious variants.

