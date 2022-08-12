California to Become First State to Provide Free Meals for All Students

California is set to become the first state in the nation to implement a program offering free meals for all students.

In the coming school year, the Universal Meals program will ensure children may eat for free while they are on their school’s campus, ABC 7 reported Thursday.

“The program is a part of Assembly Bill 130 signed into law by Governor Newsom last July,” the outlet said.

California’s Universal Meals Program will build on the federal National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and the School Breakfast Program (SBP), the state’s Department of Education website reads:

There are three key pillars that have been established to ensure that the program is a success:

Pillar One: California’s State Meal Mandate is expanded to include both a nutritiously adequate breakfast and lunch for, not just needy children, but all children each school day.

Pillar Two: High poverty schools will be required to participate in a federal provision.

Pillar Three: The California State Legislature allocates funds to provide additional state meal reimbursement to cover the cost of the Universal Meals Program.

However, President Joe Biden’s administration has tied federal school lunch funding to compliance with gender identity ideology, Breitbart News reported in June.

The administration has been working to enshrine such ideology into federal law, Breitbart’s Breccan Thies explained:

During full-time, in-person schooling, the National School Lunch Program feeds nearly 30 million children every day in both public and private institutions. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, the program still maintained feeding 22.6 million children every day. To receive such assistance under the new rule, the Biden administration is forcing schools to comply with allowing boys to use girls’ changing and restroom facilities as well as sleeping areas, and forcing teachers to use inaccurate pronouns to describe children who believe they are transgender.

Meanwhile, inflation in Biden’s America is still causing difficulty for families when it comes to grocery shopping, Breitbart News reported Wednesday.

“The price of food at home jumped 1.3 percent compared with the previous month. Over the past 12 months, grocery prices are up 13.1 percent,” Breitbart’s John Carney reported.