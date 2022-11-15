A Bible verse painted on a Florida high school employee’s parking space angered a co-worker to the point where she complained to the school administration.

Marina Gentilesco, an instructional assistant at Wine grass Ranch High School in Pasco County, Florida, and a Jewish woman, told Fox 59 that the Bible verse offends her because it feels like it is targeting her religion.

“I feel like it’s attacking me as a Jew,” said Gentilesco.

The quote painted on the parking space is from St. Paul’s letter to the Philippians, verse 4:13, which reads: “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.”

"You put it on a state-funded property. I'm not okay with it." A Bible verse painted on a teacher's parking spot at a Pasco County high school is stirring controversy. The district explained to @wflanicole why it will not be removing the verse. https://t.co/zttSaqNsgH pic.twitter.com/5DF05Scol3 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) November 11, 2022

Gentilesco said the verse reminds her of stories she was told while growing up of her parent in the Holocaust.

“It brings me to the verge of tears, because it brings me back to the 6 million that perished,” she told the outlet. “Six million perished because of our faith — because we’re Jews.”

Gentilesco stated she would have no problem if the Bible verse were placed at a church but does have an issue with it on “state-funded” school grounds.

When the instructional assistant brought her concerns to the principal, it was further discussed with the Pasco County Schools district.

The district later stated it would not remove the Bible verse because there is no proselytization, and school workers are allowed to express themselves.

“It has nothing to do with instruction,” said Stephen Hegarty, Pasco County Schools Public Information Officer, via Fox 59. “It’s just a teacher expressing themselves just like they might wear a crucifix on their shirt.”

