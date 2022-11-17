A school board member in Frisco, Texas, told a speaker to stop reading from a pornographic book because “There’s a child in our boardroom,” despite the book being available to children in the district.

A parent in Texas’s Frisco Independent School District spoke at a school board meeting and read from The Perks of Being a Wallflower, which is available in the district’s libraries and features a pornographic scene that graphically describes sexual abuse.

While speaking at the school board meeting, the parent read a passage from the book which describes a man sexually assaulting a woman who both cries and resists as she is assaulted.

After the parent finished quoting the obscene passage from the book, she asked why the book is still available for children and present in the district, inquiring, “I ask you why this book has survived two attempts …” before her microphone was cut.

One board member chastised the parent, telling her that her time was up. In the video, she also says, “There is a child in our boardroom so I’d like for you to please stop reading that,” causing the audience to yell in outrage.

Frisco Independent School District, which also serves portions of McKinney, Little Elm, and Plano in addition to Frisco, consists of elementary schools, middle schools, and high schools. The district “enrolls more than 66,000 students in 12 high schools, 17 middle schools, 43 elementary schools and 3 special programs schools” according to their website.

Parents across the country have pushed back against sexually explicit and politically motivated books in public school libraries.

One such book, which was promoted by the New York Times, is Corey Silverberg’s Sex is a Funny Word. It features mature content aimed at children and has been found in various school libraries. Before writing the book, the author founded a “beginner’s sex store.”

Would anyone like to talk about the fact that @nytimes TheDaily featured this past sunday "Sex is a Funny Word" author, Cory Silverberg…He wants to "see a world with no normative pressures around sex." The book is 7-10yr olds, and has a graphic of a child having an orgasm. pic.twitter.com/qW37p7agb7 — genderidentityk12 (@genderidentityk) July 25, 2022

The presence of other graphic books in school libraries has even led to one Maine parent suing a school district when he was banned from district property after speaking out against books that he said were “grooming students on … sexual ideology.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.