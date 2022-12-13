The Oregon Department of Education (DoE) is set to spend $2 million on a campaign to launch pro “LGBTQ2SIA+” curriculum, teacher training, and “pride events.”

The Oregon DoE is offering $2 million every two years in grants to leftist, pro-LGBTQ+ organizations that will help craft politically motivated curriculum, professional development, and events for students that promote gender ideology.

A slideshow presentation titled “LGBTQ2SIA+ Student Success Plan” lays out the details surrounding the grant. It also explains that the “2S” portion of the acronym stands for “two spirit” and “indgiqueer,” a portmanteau of the words “indigenous” and “queer.”

Meanwhile, the plus sign is said to stand for “myriad of additional marginalized gender identities, expressions, and sexual and romantic orientations.” The “b” is expanded beyond bisexual to include “pansexual” and “polysexual.”

The presentation goes into detail regarding the grants, explaining that they will be used to support “inclusive teaching practices” as well as “teacher preparation programs” and “professional development.”

The grants will also go towards “inclusive and affirming curriculum,” as well as “safer affirming spaces.”

Programming from a grant partner must fulfill certain requirements and “Support culturally responsive pedagogy and practices from early childhood through post-secondary education.” It also must “Support the development of culturally responsive curricula from early childhood through post-secondary education.”

“Project examples” include “regional affinity group to improve social emotional support for LGBTQ2SIA+ school staff” as well as “plan and host GSA/pride club events.” Other sample projects like “purchase flags or posters to increase visible LGBTQ2SIA+ support” and “develop or purchase LGBTQ2SIA+ inclusive curriculum” are also listed.

The slideshow goes on to explain that each grantee is eligible to receive up to $200,000, while total grant funding is $2 million per biennium. Eligible applicants include school districts, public charter schools, post-secondary institutions, as well as “culturally specific” organizations and “community-based” organizations.

The slideshow encourages applicants to “demonstrate how activities center equity and “address intersectional needs of … students,” which it lists as “race, ethnicity, disability, national origin, religion, etc.”

The Oregon Department of Education’s website also gives a detailed overview of their “LGBTQ2SIA+ Student Success Plan.” The plan lists several key terms, including “genderqueer” and “two spirit,” which is said to reflect “complex Indigenous understandings of gender roles, spirituality, and the long history of sexual and gender diversity in Indigenous cultures.”

Several of the terms and pieces of data used in the report come from the Gay Lesbian Straight Education Network, (GLSEN) which aims to embed “gender affirming” curriculum in schools across America. The organization advocates for males to be able to use women’s restrooms and to play in women’s sports.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com