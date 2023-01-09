A California school district is partnering with an organization that facilitates gender transitions, a report from Libs of TikTok revealed.

California’s Davis Joint Unified School District partnered with an organization called “CommuniCare Health Centers” to provide gender transition resources under the guise of a “mental health program.”

The organization offers “gender-affirming” hormones, “letters for medical clearance,” “referrals to specialists” as well as “assistance and advocacy with legal name and gender documents.”

A review of school contracts performed by Libs of TikTok reveals that clinicians must obtain parental consent in order to provide some forms of care, though an exception is made for “confidential sexual and reproductive health services.”

A FOIA request submitted by a parent reveals that children who are 12 years of age or older do not need parental permission to receive treatment.

The request asks, “Are DJUSD parents/guardians informed or required to give consent when their child meets with a Davis CommuniCare clinician?” The response to the request reads, “If a student is 12 or older and consents, a parent/guardian will be provided with the name of the clinician seen by the student.”

What makes the situation more alarming, however, is that a picture obtained by Libs of TikTok shows that CommuniCare Health Centers were advertised in the district alongside a drawing of a pride flag, which also features a design intended to promote transgenderism:

One mother expressed her concern to Libs of TikTok, remarking, “Once our kids are connected with these community centers we are virtually helpless. They are offering these groups and legal services to our children who aren’t even teenagers.”

Another parent said, “I am horrified that my child can receive counseling and medication to begin transitioning at school. It’s my kid, not theirs.”

CommuniCare also promotes a group called “Elevate Queer Yolo,” which is described as “celebrating & elevating queer young adults ages 12-26+ in Yolo County, CA.”

Anoosh Joriorian, the Yolo Rainbow Families Director, released a video on the Elevate Queer Yolo Facebook page stating that parental concerns surrounding the program are “right-wing transphobic propaganda,” and that they are spreading “ignorant and dangerous disinformation.”

DJUSD has a history of pushing both leftist gender theory and Critical Race Theory. In one presentation at the school district, staff were taught that “gender is a scam” and were told to “decolonize their language.” The district has also promoted Critical Race Theory, advertising the White Privilege Conference and asking staff to consider “why you might be guilty of white fragility.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.