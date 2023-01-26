1619 Project founder and Critical Race theorist Nikole Hannah-Jones received more than $100k from Indiana taxpayers for just two days of work, an investigation from the Daily Wire found.

The Trustees of Indiana University agreed to pay Hannah-Jones $101,700 in exchange for a “2022 Themester Lecture on Identity and Identification,” a contract obtained by the Daily Wire reveals.

The term “themester,” meanwhile, indicated that “identity and identification” were the academic themes for the semester. The university website expands on the theme, saying, “Race, gender, ethnicity, sexuality, nationality, native language, socio-economic status, and myriad other identities shape our worldview: how we see, how we portray ourselves, and how we are perceived.”

Critical Race theorist Hannah-Jones received the six-figure sum for participating in two classroom discussions before then attending a “dinner-party with invited students and Union Board directors involving some discussion, but no prepared remarks from Speaker.”

The following day she was to give a “30-min public lecture, and 30 minutes of moderated discussion/q&a with the audience” before concluding with a “meet/greet and booksigning.”

It is estimated that Jones made over $1 million over the course of 2022 for speeches on college campuses, which focus on racial inequality. Hannah-Jones’ 1619 Project, which uses Critical Race Theory to allege that America is systemically racist, is being made into a docuseries by Hulu.

An investigation from Breitbart News previously revealed that Hannah-Jones received more than $330 a minute for a speech at the College of Brockport, the State University of New York. In addition to receiving first class airfare, Hannah-Jones also made $50,000 in exchange for “a 30 minute keynote lecture, participate in an hour-long question and answer session, and attend a reception for an hour.”

Meanwhile, a recent report found that the pioneer of Critical Race Theory Kimberle Crenshaw charges up to $100k for speeches while also making over $400k per year from prestigious academic positions at the University of California Los Angeles and Columbia University.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.