Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) spending at Rutgers University in New Jersey surged as the state considers legislation that would mandate increased financial transparency.

Rutgers University spent $2,888,000 on expenses related to the Senior Vice President of University Equity and Inclusion in fiscal year 2022, a report from Campus Reform highlights. The sum increased more than 40 percent to $4,065,000 in fiscal year 2023, however.

Meanwhile in fiscal year 2022, $668,000 went towards salaries and wages for the Senior Vice President. The sum surged 135.3 percent to $1,571,000 in fiscal year 2023.

Rutgers University has undergone an “equity audit,” as well as a strategic plan that describes their objectives. The plan explains the university seeks to “recognize inclusive leadership as a necessary competency of supervisors,” “foster research focused on diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice,” and “expand conflict resolution and conflict mediation,” as well as “further equitable outcomes” through “consistent hiring, promotion, and advancement committee policies.”

But Rutgers University, along with several other state universities in New Jersey, is currently facing accusations of financial mismanagement. Now, the state government is discussing legislation that would require public colleges to submit yearly financial monitoring reports and undergo audits every three years.

New Jersey is not the only state whose universities are dedicating large sums of money to the diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda. In fact, even schools in Republican-dominated states are funding extensive and expensive DEI programs.

In Indiana, for example, Critical Race Theorist and founder of the 1619 Project Nikole Hannah-Jones received over $100k for just two days of work, an agreement with the Trustees of Indiana University revealed.

Meanwhile in Oklahoma, State Superintendent Ryan Walters is demanding to know “every dollar” that has been spent on the DEI agenda in state universities over the last 10 years.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.