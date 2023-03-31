A school bus driver in Amherst, Ohio, has resigned after her alleged “unacceptable behavior” was recorded and shared online.

School leaders opened an investigation once the video was posted on TikTok Wednesday and went viral, WKYC reported Thursday.

Per the video, the driver parked the bus, then walked towards the rear of the vehicle while speaking to the young people onboard.

“How much more do you expect me to [expletive] take? Give me the perfume,” she tells a student as another young person is heard saying, “I didn’t do anything.”

“I can freaking smell it,” the driver said.

Then she told students on the other side of the aisle, “I’m sick of you. I’m sick of all the [inaudible]. I’m done with it. I’m gonna start kicking some serious [expletive]. Do you hear me? My foot’s gonna be so far up your [expletive], it’s gonna dangle out your [expletive] nose. I’m done with you. Phone in your bag now, or you give it to me.”

She then told the other student she was allergic to whatever it was that smelled.

“I’ve had my fill. I’m done with it,” she continued. “I’m ready to walk off this [expletive] bus right now and let you people walk [expletive] home. How much more do you think anybody can freaking take?”

While walking back to the front of the bus, the driver told the young people she did not want to hear another word out of them.

According to the Chronicle, Superintendent Mike Molnar said the incident happened on the junior high school bus ride.

“Molnar said in a letter to parents Wednesday evening that the driver’s behavior was unacceptable, and that the driver, a district employee, had resigned. Molnar also said in the letter that the district’s transportation department will review its procedures,” the newspaper reported.

Now, the district is investigating if there was an incident that led up to the exchange with students. Molnar also said there had been no complaints lodged against the driver.