The University of Miami’s LGBTQ Student Center encourages students to undergo sex change operations through its “Trans Resource Guide.”

The “Trans Resource Guide,” produced by the LGBTQ Student Center, directs students to a number of different services intended to assist students’ attempts to change sex. One such resource is listed as “gender confirmation surgery.”

The resource guide encourages these irreversible surgeries, saying “While not all trans or gender non-conforming folx choose to undergo gender affirmation surgery, the process can help alleviate gender dysphoria and significantly increase happiness and quality of life.”

It even directs students to a website on “Financing and Support for Gender Confirmation Surgery,” which discusses the cost of hormone treatment and a variety of different irreversible surgeries, including phalloplasties, hysterectomies, vaginoplasties, vulvoplasties, and double mastectomies.

The guide states, “The University of Miami Health System has an LGBTQ Services department that provides medical and mental health services specifically designed to meet the needs of LGBTQ+ patients,” which include “comprehensive gender affirmation procedures.”

It also promotes several different pro-trans organizations, including some that assist with legal name changes for those who are attempting to transition into the opposite sex.

The LGBTQ Student Center also produced a terminology guide, which includes terms like “agender,” “aromantic,” “demisexual,” “gender fluid,” “gender expression,” and “heterosexual privilege.” There’s also “skoliosexual,” “polysexual,” and “two-spirit.”

The center also promotes a number of different scholarships for those who identify as “LGBTQ.” Eligible applicants for the “Point Foundation Scholarship” are required to be “‘out'” as a person who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community.”

Meanwhile, the “Aqua Scholarship” is “open to all LGBTQ women who are pursuing a degree” while a different scholarship, which awards students $10,000, is open to those pursuing a minor in LGBTQ Studies.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com