The Miami of Ohio women’s basketball coach has resigned amid reported accusations she was involved with a player.

DeUnna Hendrix stepped down Wednesday after text messages allegedly showed the extent of the situation, according to a Fox News report published Saturday.

“Shortly after the university’s athletic department reportedly learned about 180 text messages during at 11-day span, Hendrix was suspended for an alleged inappropriate relationship between her and an unnamed player,” the outlet said.

Some of the messages allegedly featured wording deemed intimate in nature. In those messages, Hendrix allegedly told the player “I love you” and “You’re my baby,” per OutKick.

Once the school‘s Title IX coordinator opened an investigation school officials conducted a review. The officials said Title IX and the university’s sexual misconduct protocol were not violated.

The Fox article continued:

However, the review did show that the university had significant cause to move forward with the termination of Hendrix’s employment due to the violation of a policy that prohibits staff members from pursing or engaging in a consensual intimate relationship with undergraduate students. The violation of that policy is considered a breach of an employment contract. The school’s statement did stipulate that Hendrix had the right to a due process hearing.

According to the university’s press release on her resignation, Hendrix was hired in 2019. During four seasons, “seven RedHawks have earned All-MAC honors, while 15 RedHawks have been named to the Academic All-MAC squad.”

“This past season, she led the program to a 12-19 overall and 7-11 MAC record,” the school noted.

Hendrix thanked the university for giving her the opportunity, and she also expressed gratitude to the school and to the leadership on campus.

“I also want to thank the Oxford community for the continual love and support. I look forward to the next phase of my career and continue rooting for the RedHawks,” she concluded.

Hendrix was previously the head coach at High Point University for several seasons, the university said.