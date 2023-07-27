Report: Pro-trans Activist Threatens to ‘Dismember’ School Board President in Chino Valley

Pro-transgender activists reportedly threatened to “dismember” a California school board president and to kill her children and pets in retaliation for a policy requiring schools to notify parents if children want to change genders.

Sonja Shaw, who leads the Chino Valley school board in Riverside County in Southern California, led an effort to adopt the policy at a raucous school board meeting last week.

As Breitbart News noted, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, a favorite of the teachers unions, attended the meeting to oppose the policy, and was kicked out when he heckled and refused to abide by the rules confining speakers to one minute.

In a follow-up interview with Breitbart News Sunday, Shaw mentioned that she had received death threats. Fox News reported Wednesday that she elaborated on those threats in a subsequent radio interview:

Days later, CVUSD President Sonja Shaw told “Washington Watch With Tony Perkins” that a death threat against her came through on an anonymous phone call the day after the decision. “The next morning, our district got a phone call. A lot of things were said, but one thing was very clear — this person was going to kill me, and they said they were going to dismember my body parts, my limbs more specifically,” Shaw told the show on Monday. … Shaw was elected to the board in November and is the mom of two Chino Valley students, according to her district biography. After coming into the role, she and other board members wanted to make some changes, Shaw said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and his administration have become more aggressive in targeting school boards that dissent from left-wing state policies on transgenderism and curriculum choices. Shaw told Breitbart News that the state had no legal grounds for opposing parents’ right to be notified if their children wanted to transition to another gender, and that state officials were simply trying to intimidate local officials into doing their bidding.

