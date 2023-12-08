Harvard President Claudine Gay Apologizes for Weak Stance on Antisemitism

Harvard president Claudine Gay apologized Thursday for her weak stance against antisemitism during congressional testimony earlier this week, telling the Harvard Crimson that she had failed to live up to her own “guiding truth.”

As Breitbart News noted, Gay was questioned by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), a graduate of Harvard, who asked whether calling for the genocide of Jews constituted a violation of the university’s code of conduct. Gay replied that it depended on the “context.”

U.S. House of Representatives

Gay tried to walk back her stance the following day, but ended up repeating it, without clarifying if calls for genocide were allowed. The university has, as Stefanik pointed out, punished other forms of perceived hate speech.

On Thursday, Gay apologized. In an interview, the Crimson reported:

Harvard President Claudine Gay apologized for her remarks at the end of her congressional testimony, which sparked fierce national criticism and led the leadership of Harvard Hillel to say they don’t trust her to protect Jewish students at the University. “I am sorry,” Gay said in an interview with The Crimson on Thursday. “Words matter.” … “I got caught up in what had become at that point, an extended, combative exchange about policies and procedures,” Gay said in the interview. “What I should have had the presence of mind to do in that moment was return to my guiding truth, which is that calls for violence against our Jewish community — threats to our Jewish students — have no place at Harvard, and will never go unchallenged.”

Stefanik rejected Gay’s apology:

University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill, who was Gay’s co-panelist, is facing pressure to resign over her similar stance.

