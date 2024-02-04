Surprise! ‘Woke Kindergarten’ Failed to Improve School Test Scores

A school district in the San Francisco Bay Area that paid $250,000 to an organization called “Woke Kindergarten” has learned that the program, which aims to teach students about “white supremacy,” did not improve the children’s declining test scores.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Saturday:

A Hayward elementary school struggling to boost low test scores and dismal student attendance is spending $250,000 in federal money for an organization called Woke Kindergarten to train teachers to confront white supremacy, disrupt racism and oppression and remove those barriers to learning. … But two years into the three-year contract with Woke Kindergarten, a for-profit company, student achievement at Glassbrook has fallen, prompting some teachers to question whether the money was well-spent given the needs of the students, who are predominantly low-income. Two-thirds of the students are English learners and more than 80% are Hispanic/Latino. … District officials defended the program this past week, saying that Woke Kindergarten did what it was hired to do. The district pointed to improvements in attendance and suspension rates, and that the school was no longer on the state watch list, only to learn from the Chronicle that the school was not only still on the list but also had dropped to a lower level.

The State of California still has an ethnic studies curriculum requirement, which critics say introduces antisemitism into the classroom by presenting a skewed vision of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, casting the latter as a struggle of the oppressed.

