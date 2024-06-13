A New Hampshire public school teacher allegedly pretended to have food poisoning, called in sick, and then took a student to an abortion clinic during school hours, according to a report from the state department of education.

The teacher, who was subsequently fired, admitted to the school that they had not actually been sick and instead “went with a student to a medical appointment,” according to Fox5 News, which cited the report.

The report details how the teacher and student had purportedly “been conversing for 2.5 weeks regarding the medical appointment,” and that the teacher allegedly helped the student determine “how far along they were…so the student knew what options they’d have available.”

The teacher also allegedly “found a facility for the student to have the medical procedure so that they knew it was a safe facility,” and allegedly said “the student didn’t have anyone to support them, so they offered to go with them,” the report reads.

While the document redacts the names of the parties involved and does not explicitly specify the nature of the student’s procedure, several state lawmakers told the NH Journal they believe it was an abortion.

“I am horrified to hear that a teacher in our New Hampshire schools felt the right way to help a pregnant student who felt unsupported in her pregnancy was to research abortion facilities and call out sick to take a student to an abortion,” state Rep. Erica Layon (R-Derry) said, “rather than to help her speak with her parents and find support from her family.”

“By taking the rightful place of that student’s parents, this teacher denied her family the opportunity to step up and support her,” Layon added. “Undermining families should not be taken lightly, and assuming the worst of parents is a dangerous precedent.”

State Sen. Tim Lang (R-Sanbornton) told the outlet that “parents have the right to know everything that is happening to their child in school.”

“Keeping secrets or going behind a parent’s back is never good public policy,” Lang said. “It’s not good for the child, either. It teaches children, by the actions of ‘trusted adults,’ it’s OK to be deceptive, which is not creating good citizens for our future.”

The report did not address whether the teacher broke state law, which requires parents to be notified before an abortion. The age of the student at the time of the purported appointment was not disclosed in the report.

“The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on the incident and whether or not the teacher faces possible criminal charges,” the outlet noted.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.