Police: Florida Teacher Put Autistic 3-Year-Old Boy in Chokehold Using Legs

A Florida teacher is facing child abuse charges after allegedly putting a three-year-old autistic student in a headlock with her legs, police said.

Vilma Otero, 59, was arrested Saturday after the alleged incident was reported to the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) by a paraeducator in the teacher’s Forest Lake Elementary School classroom, WESH2 reported.

The paraeducator alleged that she heard screaming and crying coming from the other side of the room, before turning and witnessing Otero holding the little boy between her legs as she sat in a chair.

The arrest affidavit from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, obtained by the local outlet, described how the child’s face turned red as he fought to get out of the alleged chokehold.

The paraeducator quickly snapped pictures of the scene and sent them to police, who said they depicted “Otero’s legs and feet placed on both sides of [the child’s] neck appearing to hold him in place on his back, while Otero continues reading to the other children in the classroom.”

An image obtained by WFLA appears to show Otero sitting on a stool and reading to the class while pinching the child’s head and neck between her ankles.

Due to the boy’s age and special needs, he was not able to communicate much with investigators outside of saying he “got in trouble at school,” and “she hurt me.”

Police also noticed marks on the child’s neck.

When deputies showed up to her home, Otero told them that she has 36 years of teaching experience, especially with students who have special needs.

The affidavit also states that Otero claimed she had undergone specialized training for teaching such children, and that the normal protocol for a disruptive student would be to move them to another room.

The teacher maintained her innocence and denied physically restraining the boy, even after being shown the photos, police said.

Otero was arrested nonetheless, and charged with child abuse without great bodily harm — a felony.

Volusia County Schools released a statement in response to the arrest, saying, “VCS is committed to the safety and well-being of all of our students and is taking this situation very seriously.”

“As such, our Professional Standards department is currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the appropriate next steps. The teacher is currently on administrative leave,” district officials added.