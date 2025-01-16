A Connecticut high school teacher has been arrested for running an extensive online scam using computer equipment belonging to the public school system, police said.

James O’Neil, a teacher at Stratford High School, was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in New York on New Year’s Day, NBC Connecticut reported.

New York authorities charged him as a fugitive from justice before he was extradited to Connecticut on January 8 and was reportedly charged with “forgery in the second degree, identity theft in the third degree, and illegal operation of a repair business without a license.”

The charges stem from a Stratford Police investigation that started in early November after authorities received a tip alleging that O’Neil was “running an extensive scam through the internet,” according to the outlet.

“The anonymous tip stated James O’Neil was altering the Bill of Sales’ and other documents in order to illegally sell vehicles on Facebook,” Stratford police Capt. Jerry Pinto said in a statement obtained by the Connecticut Post. “An extensive investigation was initiated by Detective Jennifer Murolo.”

A search warrant was executed on a vehicle as well as O’Neil’s Stratford High School computer information in connection with the allegations on December 3.

A warrant was issued for his arrest three days later, but he evaded arrest for several weeks until he was caught by CBP in New York, police said.

O’Neil, whose employment with Stratford Public Schools has since ended, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from custody before returning to court on Thursday, according to NBC.