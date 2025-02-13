UCLA Suspends ‘Students for Justice in Palestine’ After Threats to Regent

The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) has suspended two “Students for Justice in Palestine” (SJP) groups after they threatened a pro-Israel member of the University of California Board of Regents at his family residence.

The UCLA Daily Bruin reported:

Chancellor Julio Frenk announced Wednesday that the university suspended two pro-Palestine groups at UCLA. The move, announced in a campuswide email, comes after around 50 members of the two groups – Students for Justice in Palestine and Graduate Students for Justice in Palestine – protested outside of UC Regent Jay Sures’ Brentwood home Feb. 5, leaving red handprints on his garage door and caution tape in his front yard. Frenk said in the email that members of SJP and Graduate SJP harassed Sures and family members, prevented one of Sures’ family members from exiting their home in a vehicle, vandalized Sures’ home and pounded on drums while chanting “Jonathan Sures, you will pay, until you see your final day.”

The suspension of the SJP groups came after other universities began taking similar actions, responding to months of radical protests in which anti-Israel groups broke rules and intimidated pro-Israel faculty and students, often in explicitly antisemitic terms.

The University of Michigan, for example, recently suspended its SJP chapter for two years. Harvard likewise suspended its Palestine Solidarity Committee in 2024, after the university’s indulgence toward anti-Israel protests came under scrutiny from Republicans in the House of Representatives.

UCLA’s pro-Palestinian “encampments” were particularly egregious, leading to a federal lawsuit in which a judge had to order the university to ensure that the civil rights of Jews on campus were protected.

The Trump administration has taken swift action against antisemitism on campus, with President Donald Trump signing an executive order, launching investigations into five universities, and tapping civil rights advocate Leo Terrell to lead a multi-agency task force investigating the rapid spread of antisemitism on campus and beyond.

