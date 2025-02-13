Watch: Linda McMahon Secretary of Education Confirmation Hearing

The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee holds a hearing on the nomination of Linda McMahon to serve as the Secretary of Education on Thursday, February 13.
The Department of Education has faced scrutiny as Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) investigates wasteful government spending.
Last week, Congressional Democrats attempted to storm the Department of Education’s headquarters after DOGE officials shut them out.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.