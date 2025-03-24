A high school senior in Marietta, Georgia, is being rewarded for her hard work as she prepares for a bright future.

The Wheeler High student, identified as Jada-Symone, has been accepted into 52 colleges, 11 Alive reported Monday.

Along with those acceptances the young woman also has $1.8 million in scholarship offers. Her family said she plans to study business management while working to earn her undergrad and master’s degrees in four years.

According to the outlet, her relatives also said she is “looking at schools with 4 + 1 programs that would allow her to get a bachelor’s in business management and a master’s in business administration — though it will only take her four years, because she already has enough credits to enter school as a sophomore.”

Social media users showered praise on Jada-Symone, one person writing, “Wow, Jada-Symone, this is incredible! Your hard work and dedication have truly paid off. Congratulations on your acceptances and scholarships! You must be over the moon!”

“Jada-Symone, you’re a superstar! Congratulations on your college acceptances and scholarships!” someone else commented, while another person wrote, “We are incredibly proud of you! Keep pushing boundaries and reaching for the stars — your potential is limitless!”

The incredibly smart student also wants to pursue a Ph.D. in industrial-organizational psychology, according to 11 Alive.

In 2021, another Georgia high school senior was accepted into over 80 colleges and earned $2.2 million in scholarship offers, according to WMAZ:

More recently, another high school senior in Douglas County, Georgia, earned $1 million in scholarship offers from several colleges and universities along with acceptances to 58 schools.

Douglas County High School student Mantavius Presley is a leader in several school organizations and has contributed more than 1,000 hours of community service.

In a comment on a post from the school district about his achievements, he said, “This acknowledgment not only fills me with immense pride but also motivates me to continue striving for excellence.”

“I deeply appreciate the district’s commitment to celebrating student accomplishments. Such recognition not only boosts individual morale but also fosters a culture of encouragement and aspiration among all students. Thank you once again for this honor. I am proud to be a part of the Douglas County School System,” Presley added.