A high school senior in Douglas County, Georgia, is reaping rewards for keeping his eye on the goal and working hard in school.

Douglas County High School student Mantavius Presley has earned $1 million in scholarship offers from several colleges and universities across America, Fox 5 reported on Monday.

The exceptional young man has been accepted into 58 schools, including Morehouse College, Howard University, Mercer University, Xavier University of Louisiana, and the University of Alabama, but is taking his time in deciding where he will go.

The Fox article also said Presley is a leader among the young people at his school.

“He serves as president of both the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and the National Honor Society, as well as vice president of the Student Government Association and his senior class,” the outlet noted. “He also manages both the JV and Varsity cheer teams, contributes to the yearbook staff, and is involved in seven other school organizations.”

In addition, Presley has also contributed more than 1,000 hours of community service, Atlanta News First reported.

In a comment on the Douglas County, Georgia, Schools’ post about his achievements, Presley said, “This acknowledgment not only fills me with immense pride but also motivates me to continue striving for excellence.”

“I deeply appreciate the district’s commitment to celebrating student accomplishments. Such recognition not only boosts individual morale but also fosters a culture of encouragement and aspiration among all students,” he added. “Thank you once again for this honor. I am proud to be a part of the Douglas County School System.”

Presley is one among many Americans who have worked extremely hard to make their dreams become a reality.

In 2020, a young woman from Atlanta, Georgia, who grew up homeless finished her first year at Yale Medial School, according to Breitbart News.

A few years later in 2023, a single father in New Jersey worked three jobs while earning his master’s degree, and a nine-year-old boy in Pennsylvania graduated from high school because he knew he was capable of reaching the goal.

The young graduate said at the time, “I hope I can use this opportunity to show that I’m not the only one who can do this.”