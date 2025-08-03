D.C.-Area School Superintendent Wants a Bodyguard to Go with $400K Salary

A suburban Washington, DC, school superintendent, who already pulls down a salary exceeding that of the president of the United States, now wants a full-time, taxpayer-funded bodyguard.

Michelle Reid, who runs the Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, already earns $424,146 and gets a $12,000 annual car allowance under a four-year contract renewed last year by the all-Democrat school board, according to an exclusive Fox News report.

The presidency pays a $400,000 salary, though President Donald Trump donates his to various federal agencies.

RELATED VIDEO — School Reformer Rebecca Friedrichs: Why You Shouldn’t Be Afraid of Trump Ending the Education Dept.:

According to Fox, a job posted to online recruitment platform BrassRing shows the public-school superintendent listed a job for an “executive protection agent” who will work out of the district’s headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia.

The pay scale for the bodyguard is advertised “between $84,552 to $143,880,” which exceeds the starting salary of $58,000 that a new teacher receives there, the report noted.

The job description, which Fox examined behind the BrassRing paywall, reads:

The Executive Protection Agent is responsible for ensuring the personal safety, security and operational continuity of the division superintendent across school campuses, public events, official travel, and private residences.

It also notes, “Must be available for irregular hours, including early mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays, travel, and extended on-call duty.”

Responding to heated and highly publicized school board meetings, many of them in Virginia schools, the Biden administration in 2021 prompted the FBI to investigate parents for alleged domestic “terrorism” against school officials.

RELATED VIDEO — McMahon Investigating School Officials Allegedly Hiding Youth “Gender Transitions” from Parents:

However, as Breitbart News reported last month, emails obtained by a legal watchdog group revealed the Biden White House looked for a “hook” to go after parents where apparently no crimes had been committed.

Department of Justice attorneys also pushed back, saying parents were exercising their First Amendment rights when they protested school policies related to COVID, transgenderism, critical race theory, and other issues.

A Fairfax schools spokesperson responding to Fox said the district has always provided a security presence for the superintendent at public events and the new position “formalizes” it. However, no specific threats to Reid were detailed.

Fox also reported:

Since taking over on July 1, 2022, Reid has come under fire for allegedly covering up scandals over improprieties in football recruiting, the withholding of National Merit awards from students and, most recently, defying Department of Education orders regarding Title IX protections for girls in sports and schools.

A local mother who has challenged the superintendent on a variety of district policies weighed in on the job listing revelation.

“Queen Reid demands all the luxuries suitable to her station,” Stephanie Lundquist-Arora told the cable news network. “It’s all ‘equity for thee, but not for me.’”

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more