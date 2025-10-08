Alabama High School Teacher Accused of Having Sex with Student

A former teacher and cheer coach at Randolph County High School in Wedowee, Alabama, was indicted by a grand jury for having sex with a male student.

Makaela Caldwell Hodgins, a 32-year-old married woman and mother of two, was indicted for one charge of sexual intercourse with a teenage student, according to court documents obtained by 1819news.com.

Hodgins was reportedly arrested and ordered a bond of $30,000, with the charging documents stating that the high school student was under the age of 19 at the time of the incident — but did not clarify his age.

A March 10, 2022, Facebook post from Randolph County High School introduced Hodgins as the school’s new RCHS Cheer Coach.

“Mrs. Hodgins grew up here in Randolph County and was a cheerleader for six years at Woodland,” the post read. “She served as captain her senior year. She is an alumna of the University of West Alabama where she cheered on a scholarship from 2011-2013.”

We would like to welcome Mrs. Makaela Hodgins into her new role as RCHS Cheer Coach for the upcoming season!Mrs…. Posted by Randolph County High School on Thursday, March 10, 2022

“She will graduate with her Masters of Education from UWA in May,” the Facebook post continued. “She has been involved in many aspects of coaching cheer for the past ten years through judging try-outs, conducting cheer camps, and choreographing routines.”

The high school went on to note that Hodgins “is married to her college sweetheart,” with whom she shares two children.

“Mrs. Hodgins is super excited to build upon this cheer program and to be a part of the RCHS athletic family,” Randolph County High School concluded in its post.

Hodgins pleaded not guilty to the charge, 1819news.com reported. It remains unclear when the 32-year-old is scheduled to appear next in court.

