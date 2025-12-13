WATCH — Detroit Man Heroically Walks Six-Year-Old Girl to School in Freezing Weather: ‘God Put Me There’

A man recently became a hero to a young girl for making sure she made it safely to school when he saw her walking alone in freezing cold weather in Detroit, Michigan.

When Joshua Threatt saw the six-year-old walking on the sidewalk without a hat or gloves to keep her warm, he knew something was up and he needed to step in to help, WLKY reported Thursday.

The 32-year-old has young children of his own, therefore his fatherly instincts kicked into gear. When recalling what happened, Threatt told the Michigan Chronicle, “It was just like God put me there at the right place at the right time.”

He was going about his routine and getting ready for work when he saw the little girl walking by herself. He said alarm bells went off in his head, adding, “I asked her, ‘Little mama, where are you going?’ She was hesitant, and that actually made me feel better, like her parents taught her not to talk to strangers.”

When she finally told him she was headed to school, Threatt still felt he needed to keep watching over her as he stood on his driveway. The girl kept walking but when Threatt saw a gray van pull up beside her, he ran towards the child and made it clear he would accompany her to school.

Threatt then began recording their walk to Thirkell Elementary which he said was about 10 blocks away.

“Thank God I seen her,” he told viewers on the live video. Threatt appeared to have tears coming down his face as he walked ahead of the child, frequently looking back to check on her.

“Whose daughter is this, bro? Y’all need your mother fucking ass beat, I’ll tell y’all that… There are sick ass people out there, thank God I seen this little girl, bro,” adding he was upset over the situation.

“I would have felt so bad if she had ended up on the news,” he stated. When he and the child made it to the school, Threatt told workers she was probably scared and referred to the van pulling up beside her.

Threatt eventually made contact with the child’s stepfather and mother who said they were working when she missed her bus and her older sibling did not realize she had tried to walk to school.

In a Facebook post, a man named Trevor Moore said he was the child’s biological father and she had lived with her mother until the incident happened. He explained that he was unaware she had ever walked to school alone and did not approve of it.

He then added, “I am forever grateful for Joshua Threatt. We live in a world where things can go wrong so quickly, and this situation could have ended in a way where I may have never seen my daughter again. Joshua, I want to publicly thank you. Father to father, I truly appreciate you.”

According to WLKY, police have been in contact with the girl’s family and workers with the Children and Youth Services were also alerted to the situation.

Threatt wants parents to make sure safety is a priority, especially when it comes to their children.

He said his only goal in recording the video was to make sure the child was safe and his faith was one of the reasons behind what he did.

“God works in mysterious ways. I always keep my faith. It’s crazy how things work out,” he told the Chronicle.