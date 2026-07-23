Sen. Mike Lee Files Bill to Defund Schools that Ban Religious Vaccine Exemptions: ‘We Don’t Worship Fauci’

A bill that would block federal tax dollars from schools that refuse to allow religious exemptions for vaccinations has been introduced by Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who argued that educational institutions “need to learn we don’t all worship Fauci.”

The proposed legislation, dubbed the Guaranteeing Religious Accommodation in Childhood Education (GRACE) Act, is cosponsored by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and was introduced in the House by Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL). It is endorsed by over fifty organizations, including Children’s Health Defense, Moms for Liberty, and the Autism Action Network.

Not only would the bill defund schools that do not allow religious vaccine exemptions, but it would also prevent institutions from requiring documentation from students or parents in order to justify receiving such an exemption.

The Democrat-led states of California and New York both removed their religious freedom exemptions in recent years, impacting thousands of families who are now blocked from attending the schools their tax dollars pay for.

“Schools are discriminating against religious kids and targeting their families over vaccine exemptions,” Lee said in a statement to Breitbart News. “Keeping a kindergartner out of class over a vaccine is cruel – and it’s unconstitutional when the reason is their family’s religion.”

“The GRACE Act will keep federal tax dollars out of schools that refuse religious exemptions for vaccines, and will outlaw targeting families to prove their beliefs,” the senator added. “These schools need to learn we don’t all worship Fauci.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the controversial former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, infamously argued that the government must “use lockdowns to get people vaccinated.”

Tuberville told Breitbart News in a statement, “This is a free country and parents have every right to make personal decisions about what vaccines they choose to give their children.”

“Last time I checked, parents are in charge of a child’s healthcare decisions, not the federal government,” the lawmaker continued. “Taxpayer funded K-12 schools have no right to turn students away at the door because of their vaccination status — especially if they have a religious exemption. The GRACE Act is an incredibly important bill that protects religious liberty and puts parents back in charge.”

Steube concurred, and added that “Freedom of speech and religion is the most sacred right guaranteed under our Constitution.”

Lee has shown his support for medical freedom on multiple previous occasions, including when he fought against the Biden administration’s COVID mandates, and more recently cosponsoring the End the Vaccine Carveout Act with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) to remove special liability protections that shield Big Pharma from civil claims when customers are harmed by their products.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.