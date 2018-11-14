Bette Midler Attacks Melania Trump as ‘Flotits’

Actress Bette Midler smeared Melania Trump Wednesday, posting an old modeling photo of the First Lady and labeling her “FLOTITS.”

“The dry cleaning bill for the upholstery on Air Force One must be insane. FLOTITS” Bette Midler wrote in a social media post including a photo of Ms. Trump from when she was a model.

The dry cleaning bill for the upholstery on Air Force One must be insane.#FLOTITS pic.twitter.com/oI4yHfeX2O — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 14, 2018

Melania Trump has been the subject of a news cycle this week surrounding her clashing with Chief of Staff John Kelly as well as White House advisor Mira Ricardel.

Midler’s post about the First Lady came just hours after she suggested that White House officials probably “wanted to gas” asylum seekers on the border.

“We hear KirstjenNielsen pushed back on measures favored by immigration hardliners against the asylum seekers at the southern border…they probably wanted to gas them. Mildest of kudos to her for standing up to 2Steves, Miller & Bannon, and Trumpkopf. Buh-bye,” she said.

We hear #KirstjenNielsen pushed back on measures favored by immigration hardliners against the asylum seekers at the southern border…they probably wanted to gas them. Mildest of kudos to her for standing up to #2Steves, #Miller & #Bannon, and #Trumpkopf. Buh-bye. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 14, 2018

Indeed, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is also on the ropes, with President Trump reportedly likely to fire her soon.

Midler’s liberal political opinions often cause her to make unhinged statements.

Just in the last year, the 72-year-old joked about Sen. Rand Paul being violently assaulted by his neighbors, suggested that people “lock up” their daughters over Brett Kavanaugh, and compared President Trump to a murderer.