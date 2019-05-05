Comedian and actor Rob Schneider fired off a half dozen tweets this weekend calling out the censorship campaign being perpetrated by big tech firms from Facebook to Twitter and purported news organizations like Poynter.

The Waterboy actor retweeted a post by investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson who, warned about the seemingly endless censorship being perpetrated by Google, Facebook, Twitter and the like.

“When did we decide, as Americans, that it’s ok for government & 3d parties to censor/curate our info?” Attkisson asked. “That we cannot be trusted with unfiltered info? That we should only be able to find info that *they* tell us is true on matters that are opinion or in legitimate dispute? #SlipperySlope”

Schneider also retweeted a message from writer Stephen Miller who noted that purported news agency Poynter had pulled its list of “unreliable news sources” and apologized for the “weakness in the methodology” in how they arrived at the names on the list.

“We are in a real world Orwellian nightmare of censorship. Be careful who you label and smear today. You will be the smeared tomorrow,” Schneider wrote in reply to Miller’s post.

On the heels of that post, the comedian added a thought of his own calling today’s sudden atmosphere of censorship by liberal and so-called progressive Democrats “bizarre.”

“Just bizarre,” Schneider wrote. “Progressive Democrats, who once stood for Civil Rights, Liberty, Free Speech now stand for censorship & removing parent rights.”

Next, in reply to another Sharyl Attkisson tweet, the Real Rob star railed against liberal censorship saying, “free speech is ALL SPEECH!”

Free Speech is ALL SPEECH!

The UK and Australia don’t have protected speech. And we are not protecting our 1st Amendment.

#EternalVigilance

Free Speech is ALL SPEECH!

Most of the people booted from the social media platforms in recent weeks are politically right-of center, including actor James Woods, Infowars host Alex Jones, and journalist and activist Laura Loomer.

Rob Schneider is starring in the second season of the Netflix series, Real Rob starting this month.

