Graphic Jim Carrey Artwork Depicts Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Being Ripped from Womb

Far-left actor Jim Carrey used Twitter to promote his latest violently graphic artwork over the weekend, depicting Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey as a fetus being sucked into a tube.

“I think If you’re going to terminate a pregnancy, it should be done sometime before the fetus becomes Governor of Alabama,” Carrey wrote, accompanied by a graphic image of a fetus-like Ivey about to be ripped from the womb.

Weighing in on the recent passing of a restrictive abortion law in the state of Alabama, Jim Carrey suggested fetuses of individuals such as Ivey should be terminated rather than allowed to live.

I think If you’re going to terminate a pregnancy, it should be done sometime before the fetus becomes Governor of Alabama. pic.twitter.com/6QgsY2rMz7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 18, 2019

Gov. Ivey signed the Human Life Protection Act into state law last week, making most abortions illegal during any stage of pregnancy, except those deemed necessary in order to protect the life of the mother.

“To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God,” Ivey said on signing the bill. “To all Alabamians, I assure you that we will continue to follow the rule of law.”

Meanwhile, 57-year-old Jim Carrey has now produced dozens of pieces of vulgar and sometimes violent anti-conservative artwork, which he has previously claimed is his way of dealing with the “pain” of life under the Trump administration.

“I feel feelings, and that’s the only way I can deal with them is to turn them into something positive,” the Sonic the Hedgehog star said last October. “All pain equals art.”

