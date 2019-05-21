Hollywood Demands McDonald’s ‘End Agony for Billions of Animals’: ‘We Believe in Standing Up for Those Who Can’t Stand Up for Themselves’

Some 25 actors, models, and professional athletes joined forces for a PSA from Mercy For Animals, urging viewers to demand McDonald’s “eliminate the worst cruelty for their chickens.”

Among an assortment of animal rights activists demanding that you “take action,” the video features the likes of actor James Cromwell, electronic music DJ Moby, former NBA star John Salley, and actors Ignacio Serricchio, Mark Hapka, James Kyson, Alexandra Paul, Kimberly Elise, Daisy Fuentes, Daniella Monet, Emily Deschanel, among many others.

In the one-minute ad, titled, “Dear McDonald’s,” the group of activist actors and entertainers scolded the fast food chain for forcing the chickens they use for their products to “sit in waste,” to “live in constant pain,” and a series of other charges.

“Chickens used by McDonald’s are among the most abused animals on the planet,” the group exclaims on its website. “Bred to grow so large so fast, they often can’t walk without pain. Hundreds of brands — including Burger King, Starbucks, Subway, Jack in the Box, and Denny’s — have committed to banning the cruelest practices inflicted on chickens. McDonald’s has not. Let McDonald’s know that animal abuse is bad business.”

This star-studded video comes as scores of Hollywood directors, producers, and actors are boycotting states like Georgia and Alabama over their new laws restricting most abortions.

This same organization has attacked McDonald’s chain in the past, as well. Just last year, the group was also seen going after the fast food chain over its treatment of chickens with another video ad that featured images of dying birds.

