Box Office: ‘Toy Story’ Still #1, Besting a Disappointing Debut for ‘Annabelle’

For the second weekend in a row, Disney’s Toy Story 4 remained the box office champ, even as it lags behind previous installments of the animated series. Meanwhile, Annabelle disappointed and Yesterday over-performed.

The top box office draw for the June 28-30 weekend was Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4. The Tom Hanks-voiced animation debuted last week and has thus far has brought in about $240 million domestically. The total, though, puts it behind Toy Story 3 and makes the fourth in the series the lowest earning debut of the pack, noted Box Office Mojo.

Lagging far behind the Pixar release is the second placed Annabelle Comes Home, from New Line. The scary doll flick even hit the week early with previews starting late on Tuesday night. But despite the three-day head start, the film only took in about $19.2 million, according to Variety.

Annabelle is seriously falling behind its previous two installments both of which made over $35 million each. The studios had hoped that the latest fright flick would scare up a $30 million debut, but that seems increasingly unlikely.

In third place is Universal’s pseudo Beatles film, Yesterday, the story of a man who wakes up one day as the only person on the planet who ever heard of the songs put out by the Fab Four and who then goes on to have a world-shaking music career covering their greatest hits.

Directed by Danny Boyle, Yesterday found mostly positive reviews but only drummed up a $16.7 million opening weekend tally. However, early estimates tagged the film at a $10 million opening, so it beat those expectations, in any case.

Disney’s Aladdin figured in at fourth place and The Secret Life of Pets 2 maintained its appearance in the top five for the weekend.

Of note, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame snuck back into the top ten by blasting in at the seventh spot. The film saw a “re-release,” of sorts, with new scenes added to the cut now in circulation which brought more fans to the seats. The new scenes feature a tribute to the recently deceased Marvel chief, Stan Lee, and a sneak peek at the studio’s next big superhero film, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

