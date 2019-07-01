Video: Madonna Ends World Pride Concert with Gun Control Push

Madonna performed in front of a crowd of thousands at the WorldPride NYC 2019 concert at Pier 97 in New York City and closed her set with calls for more gun control.
Madonna addressed the packed audience, saying America’s greatest problem is a lack of “gun control which is disproportionately affecting marginalized communities.”
Fox News reports that Madonna’s gun control push was tied to her performance of “God Control,” the music video for which depicts a mass shooting.
On June 28, 2019, Breitbart News reported that numerous Orlando Pulse survivors have criticized Madonna’s mass shooting imagery. TMZ quoted shooting survivor Brandon Wolf, who said, “What I don’t particularly appreciate and the questions I have for Madonna center around the timing, center around her not involving the Pulse community at all in this conversation.”
Wolf added, “She didn’t acknowledge that it was it was Pulse that inspired the intro to this video. She didn’t acknowledge the 49 people who died for that artistic inspiration.” He said, “This is the same Madonna who– right after the Pulse shooting happened – posted a picture of herself kissing Britney Spears to honor the 49 victims who had just lost their lives.”
