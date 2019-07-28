Dave Bautista: Pres. Trump ‘A Disgrace to Everything This Country Is’

Actor Dave Bautista poses for photographers at the announcement for the new Bond film, the 24th in the series, at Pinewood Studios in west London, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2014. The title of the new Bond production is Spectre. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)
Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

Actor Dave Bautista attacked President Donald Trump over the weekend, declaring him a “disgrace” to everything America stands for.

Bautista made the comments in response to a story detailing how CNN anchor Victor Blackwell teared up as he denounced Trump’s attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who he described as “brutal bully” who has let his district in Baltimore become a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.”

“Of course an elitist POS would say that,” Dave Bautista said about Trump’s comments. “He’s never wanted for anything. He’s never had to fight or go hungry! He doesn’t know what the American Dream is. He’s a disgrace to everything this country is. How the hell did a lying, pampas, orange, ignorant, cheap salesman tear us apart?”

The former WWE superstar turned actor has never been a prominent political campaigner, although he has previously weighed in on an array of cultural issues.

Last year, the Guardians of the Galaxy star went on an all out defense of the film’s director James Gunn, who was fired by Disney over a series of tweets where he repeatedly joked about pedophilia and made other disparaging jokes about Mexicans, AIDS, and the Holocaust. Bautista blamed Gunn’s dismissal on the rise of “cyber Nazis” while claiming his films had “inspired millions” of people.

 

