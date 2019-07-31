Stephen Colbert Rips Democrat Candidates for ‘Yelling Republican Talking Points’

CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert went after Democratic presidential candidates in Tuesday night’s debate, accusing them of “yelling Republican talking points” to score political points.

“It’s hard to sum up what happened tonight,” Stephen Colbert said. “But most of it was a bunch of guys with no chance to win the Democratic nomination yelling Republican talking points at the people who can. It was like watching the seven dwarves offering Snow White a poison apple.”

Colbert’s criticisms were in reference to comments made by outsiders that could eventually be used as Republican attack ads, such as former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD) accusing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) of promoting “fairy tale economics.”

Montana Governor Steve Bullock also cautioned his fellow Democrats on the issue of illegal immigration, specifically Warren’s promise to expand legal immigration and pathways to citizenship. “That’s Obama’s homeland security secretary that said you’ll cause further problems at the border, not making it better,” Bullock warned Warren.

Meanwhile, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) took aim at Bernie Sanders’s socialist agenda, arguing that the public would not accept such “radical changes” to the way the country is run. “You can’t just spring a plan on the world and expect it to succeed,” he said of Sanders’s signature policy of providing Medicare for All.

There are currently 25 confirmed candidates for the Democratic nomination, making it the most crowded primary in the party’s history. According to recent polling data, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are the four favorites for the nomination, with multiple candidates polling under one percent.

