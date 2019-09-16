Watch: Adam Carolla Unloads On Cancel Culture at Alec Baldwin Roast

Veteran comedian Adam Carolla held nothing back Sunday during the Comedy Central roast of Alec Baldwin as he called out Hollywood’s hypocrisy, social justice warriors, and “cancel culture” for its “bullshit, fake outrage.”

“Alec, you’re a great friend and a great actor and if I can rant for one minute here, you’re a great sport, you have a great sense of humor, unlike the social justice warriors who are gonna be out there tweeting that all the jokes are problematic,” Carolla said. “You people can blow me, you pussy fuck sticks. This is a goddamn roast.”

“Comedians need a place where they can be offensive without your bullshit, fake outrage,” Carolla added. “Hashtag heroes. You already ruined the Oscars. You’re all woke and no joke. So, if you were offended by anything said tonight, please give a reach around to your emotional support dog and shut the fuck up. This is our safe space bitches.”

“Even if the cancel culture wins, Jeff Ross would still be the roast master… at the Arby’s in Glendale.”

Carolla has taken on social justice warriors. His and nationally syndicated radio host Dennis Prager’s upcoming film No Safe Spaces sees the pair on a cross-country tour of college campuses where they expose the root causes of decades of censorship and the devastating consequences of it. Footage from the film depicts college students shouting and holding profane signs to protest conservative speakers.

“Here’s how fucked up Hollywood is,” Carolla said as he opened. “Bruce Jenner announces he’s transitioning and everybody applauds it, but when they find out he’s a Republican, they’re outraged. Cut your dick off, hero!”

Carolla went on to take a jab at Hollywood actors who had ties to Harvey Weinstein.

“Robert De Niro is here, Alec Baldwin here. Both amazing actors, but if I learned one thing from all the Harvey Weinstein stories, well it’s that pretty much anyone can act. What other profession works this way,” Carolla asked the audience. “You want to be a commercial airline pilot? Okay, just blow that fat jew.”

“We’ll have you up in the air by noon,” he added. “This is your profession.”

Other celebrities in attendance, like Saturday Night Live‘s Chris Redd, took major jabs at Caitlyn Jenner and called her “Auntie Tom” over her past support for President Donald Trump.

“You goddamn hypocrite. You’re against gay marriage, you voted for Trump … you’re like the Auntie Tom of the trans community,” Redd stated. “You did open the door for trans people, but then you ran in and slammed that shit shut behind your flat ass.”

“How can someone who chooses to be a woman vote against a woman’s right to choose,” Jeff Ross asked Jenner.

Nikki Glasser also mocked Jenner’s transition and said, “You’re a Republican, I don’t know why. You’ve already gained control over a woman’s body.”

Jenner did not let her fellow roasters show her up. She took the stage to take jabs at others and even herself.

“Take a good look kids. This is what happens when you eat your Wheaties every morning.”

In a message to those who do not support the transgender community, Jenner added, “You can suck my dick… if you can find it!”