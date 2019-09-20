Emily Ratajkowski: ‘The Problem Is Plastic Straws, It’s Corporate Greed’

Model and left-wing activist Emily Ratajkowski made her support for the global “climate strike” none by virtue signaling to her 1.5 million Twitter followers about how “the problem is plastic straws” and “corporate greed.”

“The problem is plastic straws it’s corporate greed #globalclimatestrike,” declared Ratajkowski, who often sets her climate concerns aside and post photos to social media showing her excessive private air travel.

The problem is plastic straws it’s corporate greed #globalclimatestrike — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) September 20, 2019

For example, check out this braggadocious Instagram post.

Additionally, the she’s is a huge proponent of JetSmarter, which has been dubbed the “Uber of air travel.” It’s the “first global digital marketplace for private aviation” which makes booking flights on private jets a breeze for carbon footprint producing celebrities like Ratajkowski.

Ratajkowski’s private jet usage — while decrying the use of plastic straws and “corporate greed” — is not an isolated phenomenon. Over the summer, celebrates and elites, who say they are committed to fighting climate change, flew across the globe to attend a “Google Summer Camp” to discuss climate change.

As Breitbart News reported:

Traditionally held every year at the end of July, the famed Verdura Resort hosts the top-secret gathering, with the three-day summer camp costing the tech giant some $20 million, sources told the Post. Many of the guests, including Obama and DiCaprio — who has his own climate change foundation — have described global warming as the biggest threat to future generations. Forbes reports numerous yachts are currently moored off the beach at Verdura Resort having discharged their passengers; German pharmaceutical titan Udo J. Vetter’s sailing yacht Aquarius, Barry Diller and Diane Von Furstenberg’s sailing yacht EOS, Graeme Hart’s yacht Ulysses with others en route including David Geffen’s yacht Rising Sun, Google’s Eric Schmidt’s yacht Infinity and its support vessel Intrepid, among them. According to Italian press reports, the attendees were also expected to show up in 114 private jets, of which 40 had arrived by Sunday.

They are not the only notable figures who have demonstrated a seeming disregard for the looming planetary “crisis” by using private air travel, with Joe Biden (D) spending $256,000 on private plane travel from the start of his presidential bid through July and the Sanders campaign spending $297,685.50 on private air travel over the span of nine days, it was reported last year.

Ratajkowski’s rant comes on the same day that students around the country are skipping school to join in on the global climate strike. What’s more? More than 90 percent of the planet’s plastic waste comes Asia and Africa. Straws in the United States account for about 0.03 percent of global plastic pollution.