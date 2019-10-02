Watch: Morrissey Halts Portland Show to Eject Protester

Morrissey was forced to eject a protester from his concert in Portland on Tuesday after they held up a sign criticizing the rocker’s support for the British anti-Islam party For Britain.

Mid-way through the concert, one man held up a sign that read “BIGMOUTH INDEED” and a crossed-out logo of the For Britain political party.

“Let’s be quite frank. When you or the sign are removed, I will continue,” Morrissey declared. “Otherwise, get out. Now.”

He went on to continually shout “Go! Goodbye! We don’t need you!” until the man finally got up and exited the venue.

Following the incident on Tuesday, Morrissey announced that he had canceled his performance in Seattle on Wednesday, but would return to his tour in San Francisco on Thursday.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, Morrissey will not be able to perform tonight’s concert scheduled in Seattle, Washington,” read a statement on his promoter’s website. “Refunds will come from your point of purchase. The Morrissey/Interpol tour will resume as scheduled in San Francisco on Thursday.”

The 60-year-old rocker upset many on the political left after declaring his support for the party, founded by the former leader of Sharia Watch and ex-Labour Party member Anne Marie Waters, with fellow artists and organizations even calling for a boycott on his music.

However, Morrisey has refused to back down from his support of For Britain. Some of the party’s policies include a massive reduction in Islamic immigration, immediate withdrawal from the European Union, and the introduction of a new British constitution.

“I despise racism. I despise fascism. I would do anything for my Muslim friends, and I know they would do anything for me,” the singer explained last year. “In view of this, there is only one British political party that can safeguard our security. That party is For Britain.”

