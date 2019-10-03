Appearing recently on TBS’s Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, far-left “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said Americans don’t like being reminded that “we have been a villain” with respect to the U.S. government’s foreign policy.

A partial transcript is as follows:

SAMANTHA BEE: Representative Omar is doing work. She’s trying to end our drone wars, trying to get us to stop supporting dictators, and speaking out against how we aren’t taking refugees in. You know, audaciously suggesting American actions be in line with American morals.

REP. ILHAN OMAR: We’re very comfortable being the hero in every story. We are not comfortable anytime somebody reminds us we have been a villain. It’s my job to make sure we can end this story as a hero.

BEE: Why is that important to you?

OMAR: When I escaped war at the age of eight, lived in a refugee camp for four years, I know what destruction looks like. Now, I’m a member of Congress. I am, in so many ways, the American story.

BEE: Oh, what a great movie that would be. I wonder which white person they’ll cast to play the hero.

OMAR: Maybe Dakota Fanning?

BEE: She’d be great.