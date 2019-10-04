Alicia Keys, French Montana Will Perform at Tidal X ‘Rock the Vote’ Concert

The October 21st benefit concert will feature more than a dozen artists at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Alicia Keys, Farruko, Becky G, G-Eazy, Ty Dolla $ign, Carnage, CNCO, Moneybagg Yo, Doja Cat, Gashi, Dermot Kennedy, Lucky Daye, Angelica Vila, and Nicole Bus will feature among the musicians tapped to raise money for Rock the Vote, self-described as a “nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people.”

Tickets to the show went on sale at 4 PM EST yesterday. TIDAL says “all net proceeds will support voter registration, education, and rights.” But despite its nonpartisan message, it may not be. Keys is an outspoken Trump detractor, characterizing his immigration reforms as “zero-humanity policy.”

TIDAL itself has been on the proverbial rocks for a while. After Sprint purchased a third of rapper Jay-Z’s music streaming platform for $200 million last year, they were accused of inflating their number of users. In particular, TIDAL claimed a Kanye West album was streamed 250 million times in the first 10 days on the service — when it only had 3 million users.