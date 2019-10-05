‘Impeachment Task Force’: Debra Messing, Alyssa Milano Behind Latest Effort to Oust Trump

A slew of left-wing Hollywood actors — including Alyssa Milano and Debra Messing — have joined forces with the Democratic Coalition’s “Impeachment Task Force,” which is designed to further the Democrat-led Trump impeachment effort with aggressive messaging on social media.

Democrats across the board — in both Hollywood and Washington DC — have been attempting to sway the general public to respond more positively to the partisan impeachment inquiry, spurred by a complaint from a “whistleblower” who was later revealed to be a registered Democrat. Desperate to get skeptical voters on board and protect vulnerable Democrats in swing districts, Hollywood leftists are joining what has been dubbed the “Impeachment Task Force” in order to push left-wing talking points.

Democratic Coalition co-founder Scott Dworkin told Newsweek that the “task force” plans to have 100 celebrities and “1,000 other members,” who will blast common impeachment talking points on social media. Celebrity recruits include numerous anti-Trumpers like George Takei, Alyssa Milano, Ron Pearlman, Debra Messing, and Rosie O’Donnell, Dworkin confirmed.

“Trump’s propaganda machine is going to be in overdrive for the foreseeable future, so we need to be fighting every day, in every way,” Dworkin said, according to Newsweek:

Dworkin noted that many of the recruits openly express their anti-Trump sentiments on Twitter. He believes their massive social media influence will make the message unavoidable.

“A lot of these celebs have been attacked by Trump people or even by Trump personally, so he will be paying attention,” Dworkin said:

Impeachment this asshole now. This is indefensible. https://t.co/N0UYsL60VA — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 29, 2019

the big lie is donald trump #ImpeachmentNow — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 2, 2019

🚨FORMAL IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY HAPPENING!!! 🚨FORMAL IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY HAPPENING! 🚨FORMAL IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY HAPPENING!

https://t.co/2DhtEdLGIn — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 24, 2019

"Why All The Arguments Against Impeachment Are BS" –@mehdirhasan pic.twitter.com/CaJmL2s829 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 31, 2019

1) You need to calm down. 2) The country doesn’t need the whistleblower to know what you’ve done. That’s just the person who raised the alarm. 3) Pack your bags. We’re throwing you out, whether by impeachment or by vote. https://t.co/oQq2Z4QO3F — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 4, 2019

Hollywood’s impeachment messaging effort follows the same line of thinking as the House Democrats’, who discussed a similar strategy during a private conference call last weekend. Democrats agreed upon a handful of keywords and phrases in an effort to gain the general public’s support on impeachment. The keywords and phrases include “betrayal,” “abuse of power,” and “national security.”