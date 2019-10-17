Kurt Sutter Fired from FX’s ‘Mayans MC’ for Being an ‘Abrasive D*ck’

Mayans M.C. show runner and co-creator Kurt Sutter has been fired from the FX series following complaints of his behavior, including an accusation of being an “abrasive dick,” according to a new report.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news Thursday, saying that Sutter was fired on “multiple complaints” about his conduct on the series, but that his dismissal from the show won’t affect his overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV. Mayans is a spin-off of the popular FX series Sons of Anarchy, which Sutter created and also oversaw.

FX is now owned by The Walt Disney Company, but is still headed by CEO John Landgraf.

The Reporter ran a farewell email that Sutter sent colleagues, in which he reportedly described himself as an “abrasive dick.” He said he was fired by Landgraf and Disney TV Studios head Dana Walden, following an internal investigation by Disney.

“Not the way I wanted to end my 18 year relationship with FX,” Sutter wrote. “At least being fired for being an abrasive dick is on brand.”

“I deeply apologize if I’ve made people feel less than or unsupported. My intention was literally the opposite. But clearly I’ve not been paying attention. My arrogance and chronic distraction has created wreckage. Just know, I adore this cast and crew,” he added.

Sutter’s difficult personality has been widely known for years, and has been on display on his Twitter profile.

He once insulted the CBS sitcom The Odd Couple, starring Matthew Perry, saying the writers should be “bitchslapped.”

jesus christ, we've just completely fucking given up on originality.

these writers should be bitchslapped. http://t.co/khhTQnOLbz — kurt sutter (@sutterink) February 25, 2014

The Reporter ran an interview with Sutter last year in which the show runner shared a framed copy of a letter he received detailing his “unprofessional behavior” on Sons of Anarchy and with executives at Fox 21.

For the second season of Mayans, Sutter took a back seat to co-creator Elgin James. The Reporter said a decision on a third season has not yet been determined.

Sutter hadn’t commented on Twitter about his firing Thursday afternoon, but he posted a cryptic Instagram message about Disney.

