ABC Talk Show Host Tamron Hall Denies Dealing Cocaine After Alleged On-Air Confession

ABC producers were forced to edit an episode of Tamron Hall’s talk show after she confessed to a studio audience that she used to “facilitate” the sell of cocaine when she was a teenager, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

According to sources who spoke with the British paper, Tamron Hall “shocked her studio audience — and network executives — during Tuesday’s taping when she admitted to ‘facilitating’ the sale of the drug with her college boyfriend.”

The revelation reportedly “threw ABC for a loop forcing frantic producers to cut it from the pre-recorded program,” according to production insiders.

The alleged admission comes just weeks after she returned to daytime television with her eponymous talk show Tamron Hall.

Yet Hall, who recently gave birth to her first child Moses, was quick to deny the allegations in a statement provided to various media outlets.

“I never dealt drugs. I am now nearly 50 years old and was reflecting on a bad judgment call that could have turned worse. I say but for the grace of God, there go I. It was part of an open and honest conversation about women, incarceration and mistakes made.

“For legal reasons, a portion of that segment was edited from the show,” she said. “I hope my show can be a forum for sharing stories without shame or judgment, including a conversation we’re having Friday on opioid addiction.”

The former Today show host left NBC in February 2017 at the end of her contract when former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly given her own morning show on the network.

In July that same year, it was announced that Tamron Hall and Harvey Weinstein were drawing up plans for a daytime talk show that she would also produce. However, the project was cut short following dozens of sexual misconduct allegations against the disgraced Hollywood producer.

