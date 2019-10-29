John Cena to Donate $500,000 to California Fire First Repsonders

Actor and WWE megastar John Cena has announced his intention to donate $500,000 to California’s first responders amid the state’s ongoing struggle to fight wildfires.

Cena, who plays the role of a firefighter in the upcoming film Playing with Fire, made the announcement via Twitter. “I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all.”

I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all. pic.twitter.com/aJOmO4hkCw — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 28, 2019

Thousands of Californians have been forced to evacuate their homes while there have also been several power outages following multiple fires statewide. In a video accompanying the tweet, Cena explained how his upcoming film showcases first responders, people who he considers “heroes.”

“We also know right now that California is under dire straits, it is burning, it is under siege by massive wildfires statewide,” Cena explained. “Which means our first responders are working around the clock and they need our help.”

The 42-year-old star then explained how he had asked Paramount Pictures to pick a charity that “aides our first responders as soon as possible,” and donate $500,000 of his earnings to the cause.

“At times like this, when people are giving their lives, and working around the clock, what they need from us is resources,” Cena said. “This is the right thing to do, and I’m doing my bit to help the cause. I wish everyone the best of luck, please stay safe, and you are our heroes.”

Paramount Pictures thanked Cena for the donation, choosing the CA Fire Foundation and the LAFD Foundation as their chosen charities, both of which “provide essential services to the dedicated firefighters who are working tirelessly to keep us safe.”

Thank you @JohnCena for your generosity & dedication to our first responders. We've chosen two charities to share your donation: @CAFireFound & the @LAFDFoundation, which provide essential services to the dedicated firefighters who are working tirelessly to keep us safe. https://t.co/E5qljbQy0p — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) October 29, 2019

Cena’s announcement coincided with the marking of First Responders Day. While it’s not a nationally recognized day just yet, some states have designated 29th October to thank career and volunteer firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and dispatch personnel who have helped deal with major catastrophes, including the terror attacks on 9/11.

