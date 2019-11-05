Actress Emma Watson Finds Happiness in Being ‘Self-Partnered’

Harry Potter star Emma Watson says she is quite comfortable being single as she approaches 30 but prefers to refer to her status as “self-partnering.”

Watson admitted that she never understood the pressure women often face about being married, having children, and building a home at 30. Now, she’s just months away from the milestone.

“I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal,'” Watson said in an interview with British Vogue. “Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious.’ If you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby… There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.”

However, now that Emma Watson is approaching 30, she says she now realizes that the “subliminal messaging” she was perceiving is not that powerful.

The Beautify and the Beast star now feels happy being single and without a serious relationship. Watson calls it being “self-partnered.”

A self-partering relationship hasn’t gotten in the way of Watson living the life of political activist. A few years ago, she lobbied her Twitter followers to help suggest a title for her feminist book. Last year, Watson was roasted after she unveiled a misspelled Time’s Up tattoo at the Oscars. The actress has spent the last few years being a UN Women goodwill ambassador and had also joined the He For She campaign to promote gender equality around the world.

Emma Watson has been linked romantically to a long list of men including Harry Potter cast-mate Tom Felton, Tom Drucker, Jay Barrymore, Will Adamowiz, and Matthew Janney.

