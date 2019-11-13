‘It’s Just Insane’: Dean Martin’s Daughter Mocks John Legend’s Woke ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’

Singer Deana Martin said John Legend and Kelly Clarkson’s woke remake of the song, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” “is just insane” and said her father, Dean Martin, would have had “a good laugh” over it.

“I think it’s just insane,” said Deana Martin to Fox News’ Martha MacCallum on Tuesday. “First of all, I love John Legend and Kelly. They’re fabulous entertainers, but what on Earth are they thinking?”

Martin had been reacting to the duo’s recent remake of the original “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” song in an apparent attempt to appease the politically correct ears of some listeners in today’s #MeToo era.

“You know, why change the lyrics to this classic? It was written in 1944 by Frank Lester, it won an academy award in 1949, and to me, it’s always been a sweet, classy, flirtatious song, and there’s nothing wrong with it,” said Martin.

The singer added that she believes the #MeToo version of the 1944 classic has actually brought the song from flirtatious to “sexual.”

“I think that John Legend and Kelly — their version has made it more sexual. You know, ‘it’s your body, it’s your choice’ — that wasn’t in the original,” said Martin, in reference to one of the lines in the remake, which read, “What will my friends think, if I have one more drink? I think they should rejoice, it’s your body and your choice.”

Martin added that she believes her father would be “laughing right now” over the song’s lyrics being altered.

“I think he should write a new song,” said Martin. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

“He would laugh,” reiterated Martin of how she believes her father wold have reacted to the song’s revised lyrics. “We would have a good laugh about it, because, you know, he was so good-hearted about everything — he’d say, ‘Okay, you know, they’re good performers and I see nothing wrong with it.'”

“I, on the other hand, don’t think that it should have happened,” added Martin, “and as I say, I respect the both of them [Legend and Kelly], but my dad would have gotten a kick out of it — he was that way.”

