Watch — Kanye West Brings Sunday Service to Houston Jail: ‘This Is a Mission, Not a Show’

Rap superstar and fashion mogul Kanye West brought his famous Sunday Service to inmates in a Houston, Texas, jail this week, describing the effort as a “mission, not a show.”

The Jesus Is King artist appeared at the Harris County Jail this week with his choir and performed for inmates. The visit came ahead of West’s expected appearance at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church, slated for Sunday.

“On this date, @kanyewest visits @HCSOTexas jail system. ‘This is a mission, not a show’- Kanye,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. “@kanyewest visited us today. I know he has a busy weekend in H-Town surrounding his visit to @lakewoodchurch, so appreciate him and his choir spending time with us. #HouNews.”

On this date, @kanyewest visits @HCSOTexas jail system. “This is a mission, not a show”- Kanye — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 15, 2019

@kanyewest visited us today. I know he has a busy weekend in H-Town surrounding his visit to @lakewoodchurch, so appreciate him and his choir spending time with us. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/3e5s92WYY1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 15, 2019

.@kanyewest and his choir brought some light and #churchservice to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail. #HouNews https://t.co/FnBJzb9COz — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 16, 2019

Jason Spencer, Public Affairs Director for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, posted a series of photos, showing inmates praying, demonstratively moved by the moment.

Say what you want about the man. But @kanyewest and his choir brought some light to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ornRlEldNP — Jason Spencer (@JSpencer_HCSO) November 15, 2019

Took a quick selfie to document my #NoShaveNovember progress and got photo bombed by @kanyewest and @SheriffEd_HCSO. Had no idea they were back there. pic.twitter.com/ovzJAQ4XY1 — Jason Spencer (@JSpencer_HCSO) November 15, 2019

Kanye West is expected to attend Lakewood’s 11 a.m. service on Sunday and hold his Sunday Service performance at the church at 7 p.m., local media reports.

The Grammy-winner and staunch supporter of President Donald Trump brought his Sunday Service to Bethany Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, earlier this month, where 1,000 attendees dedicated their lives to Jesus Christ, according to Crossroads Church Pastor Curvine Brewington, who detailed what he witnessed in an Instagram post.

West’s commitment to Christianity prompted the American Bible Society (ABS) to hand out 1,000 free Bibles to those interested in Christianity, launching an initiative called “Bibles for Kanye Fans.”