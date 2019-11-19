Hollywood Praises Alexander Vindman During Impeachment Hearing: ‘Bravo’ ‘Beautiful Heroic’

A bevy of left-wing Hollywood figures showered praise on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman during his testimony on Tuesday during the House Intelligence Committee’s partisan impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

“I have never been more proud to be an American. Bravo, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman!” horror author film producer Stephen King said.

I have never been more proud to be an American. Bravo, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman! https://t.co/jnTCstCo16 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 19, 2019

“It is amazing and appalling that Republicans are going after veteran military officers,” said former Netflix talk show host and White Privilege star Chelsea Handler. “How many people have to come forward for Republicans to stop defending the man who pretended he had bone spurs in favor of all the men and women who actually serve our country every day?”

It is amazing and appalling that Republicans are going after veteran military officers. How many people have to come forward for Republicans to stop defending the man who pretended he had bone spurs in favor of all the men and women who actually serve our country every day? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 19, 2019

Indeed, during the hearing, Lt. Col. Vindman said President Trump was “well within his right” to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a now-infamous July 25 telephone call, to use his country’s resources to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, as it regards to potential corruption.

Vindman: “certainty the president is well within his right” to ask for investigationshttps://t.co/7zCI454fjj pic.twitter.com/a67HzmmzQd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 19, 2019

The Democrat-led impeachment hearing hinges on the party’s argument that President Trump pressured President Zelensky into launching a probe into Biden and leveraging hundreds of millions in foreign aid in the process.

On Tuesday, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified that he couldn’t recall Ukrainian government officials saying they felt pressure from the Trump administration. to investigate the Bidens.

Despite his contradictions, the Hollywood left saw an unwavering star witness in Lt. Col. Vindman. Check out their reactions to Tuesday impeachment hearings below.

That's Trump and his cronies' modus operandi…smearing the witness, smearing anyone who gets in their way….putting patriots in harm's way. https://t.co/o7kq50CvLJ — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 19, 2019

So the official White House twitter account is now just a total freak show too. It’s all so depressing. It’s like getting idiotic tweets from the Lincoln memorial. https://t.co/BneAqmk81d — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) November 19, 2019

“Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth.” I hope he’s right. And I hope we listen, believe and act on that truth. High hopes. #Vindman pic.twitter.com/UGqugGLYlM — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 19, 2019

Anyone else disgusted by @DevinNunes and want to see him gone? Take your anger and do something positive with it. Follow his opponent @PhilArballo2020 on Twitter, and chip in $3 to his election campaign. We the People have the power to change this. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 19, 2019

Just want to thank @hodgman for his patriotism. pic.twitter.com/Nxxg7phFlZ — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) November 19, 2019

Lt Col Vindman: “this is America. This is the country i have served and defended, all of my brothers have served. And here, right matters.” pic.twitter.com/W8ReInXCh4 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 19, 2019

