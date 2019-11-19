Hollywood Praises Alexander Vindman During Impeachment Hearing: ‘Bravo’ ‘Beautiful Heroic’

A bevy of left-wing Hollywood figures showered praise on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman during his testimony on Tuesday during the House Intelligence Committee’s partisan impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

“I have never been more proud to be an American. Bravo, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman!” horror author film producer Stephen King said.

“It is amazing and appalling that Republicans are going after veteran military officers,” said former Netflix talk show host and White Privilege star Chelsea Handler. “How many people have to come forward for Republicans to stop defending the man who pretended he had bone spurs in favor of all the men and women who actually serve our country every day?”

Indeed, during the hearing, Lt. Col. Vindman said President Trump was “well within his right” to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a now-infamous July 25 telephone call, to use his country’s resources to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, as it regards to potential corruption.

The Democrat-led impeachment hearing hinges on the party’s argument that President Trump pressured President Zelensky into launching a probe into Biden and leveraging hundreds of millions in foreign aid in the process.

On Tuesday, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified that he couldn’t recall Ukrainian government officials saying they felt pressure from the Trump administration. to investigate the Bidens.

Despite his contradictions, the Hollywood left saw an unwavering star witness in Lt. Col. Vindman. Check out their reactions to Tuesday impeachment hearings below.

