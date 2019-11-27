Hollywood Trolled by President Donald Balboa: ‘What the F**k Is This F**kery?’

President Donald Trump shared a photoshopped image on social media on Wednesday showing his face superimposed onto an image of Sylvester Stallone’s iconic fictional boxer Rocky Balboa, sending several Hollywood figures into a frenzy.

“What the fuck is this fuckery?” read actress Alyssa Milano’s reaction to the Rocky III movie poster mashup Trump shared.

What the fuck is this fuckery? pic.twitter.com/8kyAQDOXR3 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 27, 2019

Milano was far from the only celebrity to fall for Trump’s troll.

“He actually tweeted this. America has become officially #pathetic,” said Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette.

He actually tweeted this. America has become officially #pathetic pic.twitter.com/BTz1qS1shV — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 27, 2019

Actor Don Cheadle quipped “ok. but it still your head, so …,” to which actor Jeffrey Wright responded:

Is ol’ boy offering a few rounds? ‘Cause…you know…I’m free.

Is ol' boy offering a few rounds? 'Cause…you know…I'm free. https://t.co/B2G7mezA0B — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) November 27, 2019

No one knows what really motivated President Trump to share this particular photo but that his health might be failing is the latest conspiracy being kicked around by his political critics and the left-wing media.

As Breitbart’s White House correspondent Charlie Spiering noted on Wednesday:

Trump spoke about his health and his physique during a political rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, ripping CNN for fueling conspiracy theories about his health and undergoing a physical exam last week. “Why would I wear a tie if the first thing they do is say, ‘Take off your shirt, sir, and show us that gorgeous chest?” Trump joked, as the crowd laughed. “‘Sir, I’ll be honest with you, we’ve never seen a chest quite like it.”

Still, celebs saw Trump’s photo as cause to attack the president. Check out their reaction below.

Clearly both of you have taken too many blows to the head #cmon RT @realDonaldTrump: pic.twitter.com/uvNPBgPFNk — George Lopez (@georgelopez) November 27, 2019

Everyone’s making to such a big deal about this as if Nixon didn’t totally slap his face onto Burt Reynold’s Cosmo centerfold pic during Watergate. https://t.co/5XqpRlIebf — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 27, 2019

Lol as if Trump would be a character in Rocky that wasnt Paulie😂 https://t.co/u6KMZUcJdC — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) November 27, 2019

