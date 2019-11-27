Donald Trump Shares ‘Trump Balboa’ Chest Poster

President Donald Trump shared Wednesday an image of his head posted on top of fictional boxer Rocky Balboa’s body after the president boasted about his health.

The Rocky Balboa image is from the Rocky III movie poster, starring Sylvester Stallone.

Trump spoke about his health and his physique during a political rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, ripping CNN for fueling conspiracy theories about his health and undergoing a physical exam last week.

The president recalled that CNN suggested that the visit to the hospital was sudden, by noting that he was not wearing a tie.

“Why would I wear a tie if the first thing they do is say, ‘Take off your shirt, sir, and show us that gorgeous chest?” Trump joked, as the crowd laughed. “‘Sir, I’ll be honest with you, we’ve never seen a chest quite like it.”

Trump ripped CNN for continuing to float conspiracy theories about the president experiencing chest pains, despite White House aides repeatedly condemning the reports.

“They kept on reporting it, we couldn’t get them to stop because they’re corrupt, crooked and we don’t have freedom of the press, we have a very dishonest press,” he said.