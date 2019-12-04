Russian Rock Band Pussy Riot Launching U.S. Tour to Benefit Planned Parenthood

The Russian feminist punk rock band known as Pussy Riot has announced that it will be launching a tour in North America for the benefit of Planned Parenthood.

The foreign band fronted by Pussy Riot founder Nadya Tolokonnikova will be washing up on U.S. shores early next year to raise funds for Planned Parenthood via a 19-date North American tour, according to a report by Billboard.

The report added that the band has partnered with PLUS1 in order to see to it that one dollar from every Pussy Riot ticket sold will go directly to the local Planned Parenthood affiliate in the city in which they are performing.

HI NORTH AMERICA, RUSSIANS ARE COMING / 2020 TOUR GO TO OUR WEB https://t.co/u2aezI7tdW AND SIGN UP TO GET THE TICKETS FIRST 🐤 also sign up to get the most up-to-date info about our actions and art $1 from each ticket sold to local Planned Parenthood affiliates in each city pic.twitter.com/s4ifJWpdEV — (@pussyrrriot) December 3, 2019

According to Billboard, the band will be kicking off its month-long tour on March 13 in Los Angeles. The political punk bank will thereafter make its way through Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and more, until eventually ending its American tour in Phoenix on April 15, before heading off to Toronto to raise more funds for Planned Parenthood.

This is not the first time Pussy Riot has performed in the United States for the benefit of Planned Parenthood, which is responsible for ending the lives of over 300,000 unborn children each year.

In July, the band performed in Birmingham, Alabama, in a sold-out concert for the benefit of Planned Parenthood in protest of the state’s pro-life legislation, which would make most abortions illegal in in the state.

Proceeds from Pussy Riot’s July concert went toward Planned Parenthood, and Yellowhammer Fund, a member of the National Network of Abortion Funds, which is a group that gives financial assistance to women seeking abortions.

